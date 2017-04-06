Bridge washed away in Galatea, road into Rotorua closed

By - Rotorua Daily Post

Update:

At least one home has been evacuated due to flooding in Galatea.

A bridge on Troutbeck Rd has been washed out but it is understood no families are trapped.

A Rotorua Daily Post reporter at the scene said there were a number of small slips on State Highway 38 from Rotorua to Murupara, with one big slip being cleared just before Murupara. Traffic is being controlled by stop go signs.

The reporter said there was a lot of surface flooding in the area, with farmland and paddocks being washed onto the road.

10.36pm: The Rotorua Lakes Council said in a media release all sports fields remain closed in Rotorua.

The wastewater treatment plant overflow stopped last night and the plant is now operating within capacity.

State Highway 30 at Rotoma and Manawahe Rd at Rotoma remain closed this morning. There are slips on Kaharoa Rd and on a property at Kawaha Point. Debris covers one lane on Bryce Rd and Puaiti Rd is likely to remain closed for several days.

Multiple slips on Hamurana Rd mean it is likely to be closed for several days.

One lane on Settlers Rd is under water and a tree branch is on State Highway 5 past Mamaku.

EARLIER:

Galatea School is closed as students are unable to reach the school due to road closures and flooding.

Teacher Stephanie De Hann said there had been "quite a bit of rain", with a bridge washed away.

She said a skeleton staff of the principal, office manager and herself were on site, and a call on if the school would open tomorrow would be made later today.



There are multiple road closures on the route from Rotorua To Opotiki due to slips and flooding.

The main closures are on State Highway 30 between the Whakatane turnoff at Tikitere and State Highway 34 Kawerau and on State Highway 2 between Awakeri & Kutarere, as the Waimana Gorge is completely flooded.

The road Is unlikely to be reopened today.

The New Zealand Transport Agency has asked motorists avoid any unnecessary travel.

Motorists travelling State Highway 38 between Waiotapu and Murupara are asked to take care and drive to the conditions as there are several small slips and trees along the route.

Murupara Area School is closed today.