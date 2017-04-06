Live: Debbie continues to lash NZ, warnings of heavy rain

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

• Severe weather warnings in place for parts of Canterbury and the Kaikoura coast

• Flights are operating at Wellington Airport this morning after being cancelled last night

• Rainfall has eased across most of the North Island

• MetService says high levels of rain fell in the past 36 hours, with parts of Auckland getting up to 150mm, Bay of Plenty up to 250mm, and Coromandel up to 200mm

• Whanganui River no longer expected to flood and the state of civil emergency across the region is expected to be lifted by midday

• Police continue to search for a man believed missing in the swollen Waikato River



Families have been evacuated, rivers are running high and slips are blocking roads as the remnants of former tropical cyclone pass through the Cook Strait.

Two dozen families living along Wellington's south coast were evacuated just before midnight as the Owhiro Stream in Happy Valley Rd burst it banks.

Meanwhile flights in and out of the capital were set to resume at 6am after the bad weather disrupted the systems.

Scores of roads around the lower North Island have been affected by flooding and slips.

In Whanganui and Rangitikei, where a state of civil emergency is expected to be lifted by midday, 170 people remain evacuated. The Whanganui River is no longer expected to flood.

Continued below.

Related Content Q&A: The science of the storm Video Weather leaves family stranded with little food Video Watch NZH Focus: Civil Defence warns of rain ahead Photo Cyclone Debbie wreaks havoc around the country

To view this blog on an Apple mobile device you need iOS 10 or later. To update go to Settings: General: Software Update.

Further north the country is swinging into clean-up and Waikato Civil Defence last night downgraded their activation to monitoring mode. However, police are still searching for a man believed missing in the swollen Waikato River.

MetService says the worst of the weather should now be over for the North Island, but not the South Island where wind and gale warnings remain in force.

- NZ Herald