Person missing in the Waikato River

Police are investigating a report of a man seen struggling to get out of the Waikato River in Ngaruawahia today.

Just after 1pm, a member of the public saw a male in the river near the rail bridge next to State Highway 1.

Police completed a search of the riverbank and neighbouring addresses, as well as deploying a police boat.

Senior Sergeant Dean Anderson of Waikato District Command Centre said the man appeared to be struggling to get out of the river and it was unclear whether or not he was able to get out safely.

"If this person made it out of the river, we ask that he make contact with police so we know that he is safe."

In addition if anyone has seen anything they are asked to pass this on to police.

Police will review the requirement for a continued search.

- NZ Herald