Judge warns on vigilante action as Wellington tyre slasher sentenced to 22 months in prison

By Georgia Nelson

The Wellington man who was so fed up with airport users parking on nearby streets he slashed hundreds of tyres, has been sentenced to 22 months in prison.

David Johns, 53, was sentenced at the Wellington District Court today for using a sharpened screwdriver to slash car tyres in the suburb of Miramar.

Police estimate at least 300 car tyres were slashed in the four months between October last year and January.

The court was provided with 51 victim impact statements.

Judge Tim Black says vigilante action will be met with a stern response from the court, people are not entitled to take the law into their own hands.

- Newstalk ZB