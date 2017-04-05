Police investigate Pakuranga homicide

A 22-year-old woman who died in the Auckland suburb of Pakuranga is thought to be the victim of a domestic-related incident.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kevin Tiernan said Counties Manukau Police have launched a homicide investigation following the death Chozyn Koroheke in Pakuranga Heights yesterday evening.

"Police are still working to establish exactly what has occurred at the address yesterday evening but believe this was a domestic-related incident," he said.

"We want to assure the community that we have a number of staff working on this investigation and are following positive lines of enquiry."

Tiernan said police have a "person of interest" following the incident, but for operational reasons are unable to make any further comment about the case.

