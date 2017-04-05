Stolen kindy bunny returned, but burglar still on loose

Sparky the stolen bunny has been returned to delighted pupils at a Hamilton kindergarten, however, the burglar responsible for the theft is still on the run.

Waikato police on Tuesday posted on their Facebook page that Sparky was stolen from the kindy about 2.30pm on Sunday.

Not only did a woman take the rabbit, one of two in cages outside, but she also stole cleaning products, hand tools, soccer balls and bath mats.

Constable Matt Lee said the most upsetting thing for students was the theft of Sparky.

"There's a lot of extremely upset kids and the kindy is desperate for the return of Sparky."

When contacted by the Herald this afternoon, Lee said the bunny had been returned directly to the kindergarten.

However, the woman who police have now identified as being responsible, is still evading police.

"We're happy we know who she is ... she's being a little bit evasive."

However, Lee said the kindergarten pupils were pleased with Sparky's return.

"The kids are pretty happy and the staff there are now as well."

He said the kindergarten didn't want any publicity about the burglary and was just pleased to have its precious possession given back.

Lee said the police investigation now involved tracking down the woman who he believed was still in the Hamilton area.

- NZ Herald