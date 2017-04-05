2:38pm Wed 5 April
Hazardous chemicals spilled near Auckland Airport in Cargo Central

The Cargo Central building has been fully evacuated. Photo / Google Maps
A drum of chemicals has spilled at a cargo building close to Auckland Airport this afternoon.

Northern Fire Communications shift manager Jaron Phillips said the building, called Cargo Central, had been fully evacuated and there were no reports of injuries at this stage.

Phillips said 25 drums were dropped and one of those had spilled.

"It is unknown what type of chemical it is.

"A hazardous materials unit are on their way."

The Fire Service were called out at 1.46pm to the George Bolt Memorial Drive address.

Two crews are already there and three more are on their way.

- NZ Herald

