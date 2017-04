A one-year-old child had drowned at a property in the Far North.

Police and ambulance staff are currently at an address near Kaikohe.

Police were called at approximately 11.40am after the child was found unresponsive in a pond on the property.

Senior Sergeant Brian Swann said police are at the scene making enquiries.

The child's family is being supported by police and Victim Support.

More to come.

- NZ Herald