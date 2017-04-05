Evacuations to begin this afternoon as river continues to rise

By Staff Reporter - Wanganui Chronicle

The Whanganui River is likely to breach at the Kowhai Park, resulting in flooding in some areas.

Kym Fell from the Whanganui District Council said evacuations will take place in low-lying areas of Anzac Parade and Putiki, starting from 12.30pm today

"We are working on evacuating households two houses deep from Anzac Parade and all of Putiki from SH4 toward the Whanganui River. The evacuations will be co-ordinated by police with support from the Defence Force and Civil Defence staff," Mr Fell said.

"We aim to have people evacuated by 5pm this evening. We ask that people are prepared with emergency kits and essential items including medication."

Residents in these areas will be asked to make their way to the Civil Defence centres at either Whanganui Girls College, Jones Street, Whanganui East or St Paul's Church in Guyton Street.

"If people have already self-evacuated, we ask you to please register with a Civil Defence Centre by calling (06) 349 0001 or go in person to Whanganui Girls College in Jones Street or St Paul's Church in Guyton Street to let the welfare team know."

Mr Fell said that as a precaution, Taupo Quay, from Wilson Street to Victoria Avenue, and from Victoria Avenue to Bates Street is closed. Cordons and security personnel will be put in place in this area and sandbags will be installed.

Business owners in the closed area of Taupo Quay are able to enter their properties until 2pm today.

Anzac Parade between Hakeke Road and Georgetti Road to the Aramoho Railway Bridge will close at 12.30pm. Dublin Street Bridge will remain open.

Whanganui City Bridge is open, except to heavy traffic which is advised to use the Cobham Bridge.

Mr Fell said the latest information from Horizons Regional Council is that the Whanganui River at Pipiriki is forecasted to reach 13.3 metres by at 12 midnight. This is likely to result in 8.6 metres at Whanganui city bridge at 7am tomorrow.