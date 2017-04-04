Mother of nurse attacked in Christchurch disappointed in health board response

By Chris Lynch

The mother of a Christchurch nurse attacked while walking to work has spoken out about her daughter's ordeal, saying she's "shocked" at the hospital's response.



The nurse was approached by a man wearing a Halloween mask about 6am on Saturday near Riccarton Ave.



Despite police reports suggesting the offender pointed the gun at the back of her head, her mother said it was pressed into her daughter's back before she screamed, causing the man to run off towards Deans Ave.



The mother, whom Newstalk ZB has agreed not to name, said her daughter wasn't harmed, but is struggling to cope and has moved out of Christchurch to stay with family while she recovers.



She was disappointed at Canterbury District Health Board chief executive David Meates' response, when he appeared on Chris Lynch Mornings to discuss the attack and the lack of safe carparks for staff, she said.



WATCH MORE: The interview was live streamed on Facebook. https://www.facebook.com/lynchinnz/videos/725089027670067/



"I couldn't believe what I was watching. It felt like he was playing down the situation," the mother said.



"We were particularly shocked at his response to the well-being of our daughter."



Her daughter hasn't heard from Meates, she said, but has received support from other hospital management and offered time off work.



During Monday's interview with Newstalk ZB, Meates commended the nurse for "doing all the right things", but admitted concerns over the lack of staff carparks wasn't going to get better in the short term.



"We've just become aware there's another 137 onsite car parks about to go in the next couple of weeks," he said.



There were plans for a hospital carpark "some time in 2019", he said.

The size and scope is yet to be worked out by the working group involved in the hospital redevelopment.



"We've been signalling since 2012 that we're going to have major car parking issues in and around the Christchurch hospital site," Meates told Lynch.



The hospital was moving about 20,000 visitors and patients a month with the health board's park and ride service, he said. One solution was to offer a similar service to hospital staff.



The board is looking at a nearby area, with about 240 car parks, to help ease the pressure, Meates said. Roaming patrols afternoons and evenings meet the needs of staff.



The biggest challenge for staff and visitors was in the day-time, Meates said, as six major construction projects were happening around the hospital site and more than 1000 contractors working in the area.



A hospital spokeswoman today said Meates expressed serious concern about the attack, and is reassuring his staff he is concerned for the nurse's well-being.



The nurse's mother said she hopes the attack on her daughter prompts the board into meaningful action.



"She is a wonderful, dedicated nurse who loves her job, but sadly this event is going to make it so difficult for her to return to work," she said.



"As parents we're anxious about her returning to work. We're still coming to grips with our daughter's attack, knowing the outcome could have been much worse."



Senior Sergeant Vaughn Lapse said the atttack was being treated as an "isolated incident" and officers were "focused on catching the man responsible".



The offender is described as slim with dark hair, under 160cm tall, aged in his 30s or 40s. He was wearing a baggy grey hoodie, dark trousers and a beige Halloween-type mask, and was carrying what appeared to be a small dark-coloured firearm.

- Newstalk ZB