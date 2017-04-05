Weather chaos: What you need to know

New Zealanders are waking up to the havoc being wreaked by the tail of Cyclone Debbie.
Here's everything you need to know:
• There has been widespread flooding overnight across Auckland and the Coromandel Peninsula.
• Scores of roads have been left closed this morning and caused disruption to public transport.
• Some harbour ferries have been suspended and rail services stopped between Pukekohe and Papakura after a slip blocked tracks.
• A cliff has collapsed in East Auckland sending a mudslide into Kohimarama Rd apartments.
• Large cracks have appeared in the hillside above threatening neighbouring properties.
• The Fire Service last night activated is Multiple Incident Procedure in response to 200 calls for help across Auckland, Northland and the Waikato.
• State of Emergencies have been declared in Whanganui and Rangitikei Districts ahead of rivers and streams reach predicted historical levels.
• All schools in the region are closed and widespread evacuations are expected to take place later today.
• The river is expected to peak at a record 19.3 m at 1pm.
• So far the worst of the rain has fallen north of the city and a meeting is taking place at 8am to discuss the situation.
• Many local authorities are watching high tides which threaten to bring more flooding across the North Island.
• All the North Island and the top of the South Island remain under severe weather warnings.
• MetService warns there is more heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds to come today.