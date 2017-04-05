Weather chaos: What you need to know

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

New Zealanders are waking up to the havoc being wreaked by the tail of Cyclone Debbie.

Here's everything you need to know:

• There has been widespread flooding overnight across Auckland and the Coromandel Peninsula.

• Scores of roads have been left closed this morning and caused disruption to public transport.

• Some harbour ferries have been suspended and rail services stopped between Pukekohe and Papakura after a slip blocked tracks.

• A cliff has collapsed in East Auckland sending a mudslide into Kohimarama Rd apartments.

• Large cracks have appeared in the hillside above threatening neighbouring properties.

• The Fire Service last night activated is Multiple Incident Procedure in response to 200 calls for help across Auckland, Northland and the Waikato.

• State of Emergencies have been declared in Whanganui and Rangitikei Districts ahead of rivers and streams reach predicted historical levels.

• All schools in the region are closed and widespread evacuations are expected to take place later today.

• The river is expected to peak at a record 19.3 m at 1pm.

• So far the worst of the rain has fallen north of the city and a meeting is taking place at 8am to discuss the situation.

• Many local authorities are watching high tides which threaten to bring more flooding across the North Island.



• All the North Island and the top of the South Island remain under severe weather warnings.

• MetService warns there is more heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds to come today.

- NZ Herald