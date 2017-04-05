New danger as gardens fall into sea as North Shore cliff face collapses

Homes are flooded across the upper North Island with properties are under threat due to a second major landslide in an Auckland waterfront suburb.

Wild weather continues to lash the country for a second day with floodwaters closing roads and homes under water across the North Island.

Two regions are under a state of civil emergency and many schools across the North Island are closed for the day as insane amounts of rain keeps falling.

Whanganui and Rangitikei districts remain in a state of civil emergency with more than 500 people preparing to evacuate homes as rivers threaten to rise to potentially damaging levels.

After a busy night with torrential downpours causing widespread flooding and slips, the Fire Service is once more responding to numerous homes across the Bay of Plenty, Coromandel, Waikato and Auckland.

Now a section of North Shore cliff face on the East Coast Bays suburb of Waiake has collapsed with part of the cliff and trees at the rear of three properties slipping into the sea below.

One home is just 10 metres from the edge of the cliff.

The Fire Service says the slip is still slipping and posing danger to those below.

So far it has taken out lower gardens, fences and trees into the sea.

It follows a cliff collapse last night which sent torrents of mud through an apartment building in Kohimarama.

Auckland civil defence has cordoned off the beach between Beach between Browns Bay to Waiake Bay to investigate slips near Sharon Rd.

People are being urged to stay away while emergency services respond.

In Okahu Bay on Auckland's waterfront a Maori cemetery has gone under water leaving relatives of those buried distraught.

Meanwhile the bad weather is set to continue with heavy rain forecast across the island today.

