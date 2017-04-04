Seven-year mystery may be close to end as divers pull car from Nelson Harbour

A vehicle that could be linked to the disappearance seven years ago of a Nelson teenager has been pulled from the water this evening.

The car was discovered underwater at Wakefield Quay in Nelson Harbour yesterday afternoon.

Commercial divers located the submerged car yesterday and police have since been making inquiries into the situation, Nelson Bays area commander Inspector Mat Arnold-Kelly said.

"Items discovered by the dive squad in their search today indicate to police that the vehicle belongs to Leo Lipp-Neighbours who has been missing since January 2010.

"Police are working closely with Mr Lipp-Neighbour's family and are keeping them informed."

Police will examine the vehicle tomorrow and make further inquiries.

- NZ Herald