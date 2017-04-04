Kohimarama cliff collapses on units, people unaccounted for

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Fire crews are responding to reports that a cliff has collapsed onto units at Kohimarama this evening.

In a tweet, FirecommNZ said the incident happened on Kohimarama Rd and people were unaccounted for.

Urban Search and Rescue have been alerted.

A Herald reporter at the scene says there are five fire trucks, three ambulances and four to five other St John vehicles.

She said emergency workers and Urban Search and Rescue crews were working on a cliff behind the building.

"They're all still up the cliff."

Police said reports were received at about 8pm that a hillside had collapsed onto a unit of flats between Eltham Road and Tamaki Drive.

Staff were working to account for the residents in the building.

A resident, who was in his apartment at the time, said he was eating dinner when an avalanche of mud swept down the cliff and smashed through his back door and windows.

The man said he heard a big crash before the slip hit.

Shocked residents then fled the building before emergency services arrived.

The man told the Herald two buildings had been cordoned off and the river of mud was believed to have hit another building.

The fire service had said the area was very dangerous. It was unlikely anyone would be allowed back into their apartments tonight so residents were making alternative arrangements to sleep.

The man said the person who was unaccounted for is believed to have been elsewhere when the mud slide hit but that is unconfirmed at this stage.

The apartments sit at the bottom of a bush-covered bank leading up to a large Anglican church property overlooking Mission Bay and Kohimarama Beach.

Large cracks appearing on hillside

The collapsed cliff cannot be seen from the road, which has been cordoned off.

A small group of media have gathered in the rain to await developments.

The incident is understood to have happened at 11 Kohimarama Rd, which is the address of San Remo apartments.

The fire service says large cracks are appearing on the hillside above the properties.

A large slip, 10m wide, has collapsed onto the apartment complex. One person is unaccounted for. Fire crews are working to locate the missing person.

The apartment complex is metres from the waterfront in the up-market eastern suburb.

The complex houses 11 apartments.

- NZ Herald