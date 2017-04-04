Woman dies after incident at Pakuranga house

A woman has died after an incident in a house in Pakuranga.

Detective Senior Sergeant Karen Bright of Counties Manukau Police said police and ambulance were called to a residential address in Pakuranga Rd, Pakuranga Heights, just after 5pm today.

"A woman at the address had serious injuries. The woman was treated by paramedics in the ambulance but sadly the woman passed away a short time ago," she said.

"A large number of police are at the scene and are looking to establish how the woman has been injured.

"Police are currently speaking with other occupants of the property.

"It is not known at this point exactly what, or if any weapon, has been involved.

"Police are seeking to locate and advise the woman's next of kin.

"A large number of inquiries are now underway and will continue throughout the evening."

- NZ Herald