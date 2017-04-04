Senior police officer punched and dragged partner, court hears

Amelia Wade is a court reporter for the New Zealand Herald

A senior police officer punched his partner and dragged her across the floor by her hair as she wailed and begged him not to wake the baby, a court has heard.

But since the "horrific incident" the man, who has name suppression, has taken steps to ensure his home "never goes through something like that again", his partner said.

The couple sought that the man be discharged without conviction.

Judge Stan Thorburn said while the man had shown significant remorse before and after charges were laid and had sought rehabilitation, the offending was from "a high office of public responsibility and accountability".

"It's inescapable, really, to observe the repugnance of his offending alongside the fact that he represented an element of the community which stood against his own conduct."

The judge said the man's position in the police was an "intrinsic factor which makes his offending more serious" and declined the application for a discharge, instead convicted and discharged the man.

The court heard how the man had been with the police for more than 25 years when the incident occurred in early 2015.

Before the judge read the facts of the case to the court, he said they were "not very pretty".

The couple had been together more than 10 years.

As a result of tensions between the man and his partner, the couple fought before the man punched her in the head once then dragged her along the floor by her hair.

He then demanded: "Walk to the kitchen where I'm going to stab you."

The 90 second incident was captured on CCTV footage in the couple's home which was not shown to the court.

The man's lawyer, John Munro, said the couple dealt with what happened with counselling, both together and separately, and through the church.

But 18 months later a third party took the matter to police who laid charges, he said.​

The day he was spoken to by officers about the offending, the man resigned, a police spokeswoman confirmed.

Munro said the man had devoted his life to assisting people and had a "long and distinguished career" before he stepped down.

"It's a significant fall from grace."

The lawyer submitted the man be dealt with no differently from anyone else who appeared in the Family Violence Court who'd sought rehabilitation and had their victim's support.

Since ending his career as a police officer, the man was looking to finish a law degree and a conviction might be a barrier to achieving that, Munro said.

Prosecutor Scott McColgan said the defendant's senior position within the police raised his culpability.

The man was in a trusted position of authority who in his professional dealings was in a protection to people from the very violence he inflicted on his partner, McColgan said.

The police did not support a discharge without conviction.

Before Judge Thorburn delivered his sentence, the man's partner said she was "not naive" to warning signs and red flags of family violence.

But the "significant work" her partner had taken almost immediately made her confident their home "never goes through something like that again".

The man had not been violent before or after the incident, she said.

Judge Thorburn said the charges had been a "dreadfully embarrassing fall from grace" for the man as the couple had been "high-profile" and of "high significance" in the community.

He declined the application for a discharge without conviction because the community relies on the police "to keep it safe from the very conduct that he committed."

However, the defendant had been punished "in ways which are well and truly beyond what the law can do", the judge said.

The shame and embarrassment would probably be with him for the rest of his life.

The man was convicted and discharged.

- NZ Herald