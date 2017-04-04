Taranaki school evacuated as remnants of Cyclone Debbie make landfall

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Cyclone Debbie has started to hammer the central North Island, forcing a school evacuation and road closures in Taranaki.



Almost the entire North Island is expected to get torrential rain, but central regions will be particularly bad.



Some areas are expected to get three times April's normal rainfall in just 48 hours.



The northeast of the South Island could also get a soaking.

South Taranaki is already having problems, with the Waitotara River rapidly rising.



Ngamatapouri School has been closed and evacuated, and Waitotara Valley Road is closed.



Farmers in low lying areas nearby are being warned to be prepared to move stock to higher ground.



Locals are being told to keep survival items and a getaway kit nearby.

There's already been 50-70mm of rain recorded by many stations across central NZ in past 12 hrs. More coming https://t.co/Yjbq0jxdqz ^PL pic.twitter.com/SZvbCL4d0m — MetService (@MetService) April 3, 2017

South Taranaki District Council, Taranaki Regional Council, and Taranaki Civil Defence are all monitoring the system, and say they'll keep locals informed.High tide is expected at 4pm today, with more heavy rain forecast for Taranaki's eastern hill country tonight.

MetService Severe Weather Watches and Warnings have been updated. For the latest go to ttp://bit.ly/AllWarnings^Lisa pic.twitter.com/KohoJv8WLA — MetService (@MetService) April 3, 2017

In Manawatu, motorists are being warned to avoid Manawatu Gorge as there have been slips.



Caution will still be needed if taking Saddle Road as an alternate route, as it's also prone to slips.



In Hawke's Bay, they're closely monitoring river levels.



Heavy rain has started over the past 24 hours, with Wairoa getting 63mm, Takapau Plains 52mm, Napier 44mm and Hastings 27mm.

Up to 150mm more could be on the cards for some coastal hill areas to the south of Cape Kidnappers and the ranges.

