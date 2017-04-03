Seven-year mystery into disappearance of Nelson teen may soon be solved

Divers are hours away from recovering a car at the bottom of Nelson Harbour that may belong to a Nelson teenager missing since 2010.

Leo Lipp-Neighbours was last seen on January 24 seven years ago driving away from his home in a valley suburb near the Nelson coast in a distinctive orange station wagon.

Despite extensive searches and appeals - including a $50,000 reward - there has been no trace of the 19-year-old or his vehicle.

Yesterday afternoon commercial divers stumbled on a car submerged in Wakefield Quay in Nelson Harbour.

Nelson Bays Area Commander Inspector Mat Arnold-Kelly said the car would be recovered today.

The National Dive Squad had also been brought in to search the harbour.

Arnold-Kelly said police were now making inquiries into how the car came to be in the harbour.

Until 2014 police were convinced Lipp-Neighbours had been the victim of a serious crime.

- NZ Herald