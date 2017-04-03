Methven couple wins share of Powerball jackpot

The decision to buy an extra Lotto Dip ticket has paid off big time for a Methven couple, who is now $2 million richer.

The couple was one of four who shared the $8 million jackpot in last Saturday's must-be-won Powerball draw.

On a quiet night at home on Saturday night, the winner decided to get her tickets out to check the winning numbers.

"As soon as I saw the numbers, I knew they weren't my lucky numbers that I've been playing for over 20 years," she said.

"So I started checking my Dip ticket and saw I had lots of numbers on the same line. I knew I'd won something, but I had no idea what.

"Then I remembered it was a must-be-won draw and that if it rolled down, I might have won more.

"So I looked at the online news and saw that the jackpot had rolled down and that one of the winning stores was Methven SuperValue and I just thought, 'oh my gosh'."

Her husband saw her crying and "shaking like a leaf".

"I tried to work out what the matter was, but she could barely speak. I had no idea what had happened," he said.

"When she finally managed to say that we'd won Powerball, I thought she was having a bit of fun with me; we're just not that lucky."

Their winning numbers won them a total of $2,024,394.

They plan to pay off their mortgage and help out close family members with their winnings.

They've also agreed to a "splurge treat" each.

"It's honestly like a dream come true," the winner said.

"We've worked hard all our lives and now we can slow down, and be closer to family."

"I'm grateful every day for the lives that we lead, and now I just feel doubly grateful."

The four winning tickets were bought in Methven, Clive, Lower Hutt and Waiheke Island.

