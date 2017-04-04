Storm: Tropical deluge makes landfall, regions on high alert

Weather analyst Philip Duncan checks the forecast and the story behind the temperatures

Rain from the remnants of former tropical cyclone Debbie is falling across the lower half of the North Island as the country braces for a giant storm that will last for days.

Central New Zealand is on high alert as the country braces for a deluge so intense some areas will get three times April's normal rainfall in just 48 hours.

Forecasters are calling the tropical torrent a "high-impact event" and a serious situation.

No region in the North Island will escape the potentially damaging torrential rain. It will also affect districts in the northeast of the South Island.

MetService has issued a swathe of rain and wind warnings that span the North Island and top of the south.

Civil Defence in regions throughout the island are closely monitoring the developing storm, which threatens to bring widespread flooding.

Taranaki, Whanganui, Hawke's Bay and the Tararua Ranges will be the first to experience the worst rain.

All districts are under heavy rain warnings with up to 400mm of rain expected in parts in the next 48 hours. Downpours are expected to become very heavy today.

The MetService warned these areas would experience intense rain for the next day and a half.

There are fears this downpour may lead to flooding and slips. People are being warned to watch for rapidly rising rivers and streams.

Severe gales are also expected to lash southern Taranaki through to Buller from today and overnight.

This morning the MetService radar showed the storm making landfall with widespread torrential rain falling across western regions of the lower North Island.

Taranaki Civil Defence said there were no reported road closures or emergencies but officials were monitoring the weather.

Central District Police are asking people to remember to drive to the conditions and follow at a safe distance.

Horizons Regional Council hydrology and emergency management staff were keeping an eye on river levels across the region overnight.

- NZ Herald