Chemical storage warehouse in South Auckland ablaze

Fire is tearing through a chemical storage warehouse in south Auckland. Photo / via google maps
A giant chemical storage factory is on fire in South Auckland.

Fire crews from all over the city are at the Osmose NZ factory in Mayo Rd trying to contain a massive blaze that has engulfed the three-storey building.

Fire Service northern shift manager Megan Ruru said the fire broke out just before 4am.

Thirteen crews were at the scene.

The enormous 100sq m factory was used to house chemicals, she said.

Decontamination units were now being set up at the site to treat firefighters.

She said the building was well ablaze when crews first arrived at the scene, but the fire was not threatening neighbouring buildings.

- NZ Herald

