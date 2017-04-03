Friend starts Givealittle page after young mum killed in crash leaves three daughters behind

A young woman who died in a crash which also killed her partner was a mother to three young girls.

A fundraising effort has been started for Erica Kay Ward's children after she was killed when the car she and Cody James Cowie were in smashed head-on into a truck on State Highway 1 between East Taieri and Allanton in Dunedin.

The girls are being looked after by her mother, Brenda Ward.

Jason Grove started a Givealittle page to raise money to support the children, having been friends with Erica and worked with her mother Brenda.

"I wanted to make sure the kids are looked after," he told the Herald.

"[Brenda's] just lost a daughter and now she's looking after three young kids.

To have that financial burden lifted a little bit is a good thing.

"The last thing she wants to worry about is money."

Grove said both Erica was a "lovely person".

"She was really good with her kids, she loved her kids to bits.

"Everyone who has messaged me since setting up the page has said she was such a lovely person, and her mother is as well."

"These little girls, and Brenda have it tough enough dealing with this awful loss, so any form of support to assist them through this horrible time in their life and hopefully further through these young girls' life would be kindly appreciated," the Givealittle page reads.

"Food, clothing, schooling, general care and perhaps funeral costs."

It appeared Ward, 27, and Cowie, 24, from Dunedin, were travelling north about 3am on Friday when the crash occurred.

Police have remained quiet as to the cause of the crash, yesterday offering only that ''the police investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing''.

Tributes flowed on social media for the pair over the weekend.

''You will never be forgotten Cody James Cowie and Erica Ward, fly high,'' one message to the pair said.

''Gone too soon my friend u are a beautiful person kind-hearted u light up the room with ur beautiful smile I'll miss u Erica Ward we all miss u xxxx,'' a post, directed to the young mother, said.

''You'll never be forgotten little bro love u always x,'' a message to Mr Cowie read.

Dunedin CIB, the serious crash unit and the commercial vehicle inspection unit are all investigating the crash.

