Police release CCTV footage of theft of Lindauer paintings

Police investigating the ram-raid burglary and theft of two expensive Lindauer paintings in Parnell have released CCTV images of the two alleged offenders and the car they fled in.

Police have described the offenders as two men, both aged between 20 and 30 years old.

One was wearing a black hat with a white logo on the front, a black sweatshirt with a white logo, a red or orange bandana, black gloves, black shorts, white ankle socks and black shoes with white soles and red or orange laces.

The second offender is described as having a skinny to medium build, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a light coloured bandana, black gloves, black trousers or track pants with a white stripe down the sides, and dark coloured shoes with white soles.

They left in what police believe is a white 2016 Holden Commodore.

- NZ Herald