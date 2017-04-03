12:45pm Mon 3 April
Car crashes into front of Warehouse Extra in Whangarei

Men inspect the damage after a car ploughed into the side of the Warehouse, stopping only once it was wedged between the building and safety bollards. Photo / Kristin Edge
An elderly woman was this morning speaking to police after driving her car into Whangarei's Warehouse Extra store.

Police and emergency services were called to the store, in the Okara Shopping Centre, just after 10am after a Toyota car driven by an elderly woman hit the wall of the building,

The car damaged a downpipe, before hitting bollards in front of the store and coming to a stop.

Fortunately there were no pedestrians on the footbath at the time of the accident.

The woman was treated in the back of an ambulance at the scene by St John staff and police were speaking to the driver as well as witnesses. The driver was not believed to be injured.

The Warehouse store remained open during the incident.

