Man shot by police in Christchurch denies pointing imitation firearm at officers

A man shot by police officers in Christchurch has today denied pointing a blank firing pistol at them.

Murray James Allan, 24, suffered minor injuries after allegedly pointing the imitation firearm at officers who approached a car he was in about 2am in Woolston on February 4.

When Allan, of the Parklands area of the city, first appeared at the Christchurch District Court, a bandage covered his forehead above his left eye.

Allan appeared in court today via audio visual link from prison to plead not guilty to three charges, including carrying an imitation firearm, namely a blank firing pistol, except for lawful, proper or sufficient purpose, assaulting a police constable with the blank firing pistol, and possession of 9mm ammunition.

He was remanded in custody for a case review hearing on May 23.

Earlier, a judge granted a police application to have the names of three witnesses - all serving police officers - suppressed on the grounds of undue hardship. They have not been named in open court.

A 37-year-old man also allegedly in the car that night has been charged with possessing drug utensils.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has been notified.

- NZ Herald