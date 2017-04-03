Sister of Maori King Tuheitia dies aged 63

Tomairangi Adrianne Gail Paki is said to have died peacefully this morning, a spokesman told Maori Television.

The older sister of the Maori King, Tomairangi Paki was well-known for her love and ongoing work in performing arts.

Last year she was honoured for her contribution to kapa haka and performing arts within the Waikato and Tainui region.

She was awarded the Life Member award from the Tainui Cultural Trust.

Paki continued the passion held by she and the King's late mother, Te Arikinui Dame Te Atairangikaahu, who was also a strong supporter and lover of kapa haka performance.

- NZ Herald