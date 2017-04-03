9:49am Mon 3 April
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Sister of Maori King Tuheitia dies aged 63

Kiritokia E Te Tomairangi Adrianne Gail Paki (known as Tomairangi) has died aged 63.
Kiritokia E Te Tomairangi Adrianne Gail Paki (known as Tomairangi) has died aged 63.

Tomairangi Adrianne Gail Paki is said to have died peacefully this morning, a spokesman told Maori Television.

The older sister of the Maori King, Tomairangi Paki was well-known for her love and ongoing work in performing arts.

Last year she was honoured for her contribution to kapa haka and performing arts within the Waikato and Tainui region.

She was awarded the Life Member award from the Tainui Cultural Trust.

Paki continued the passion held by she and the King's late mother, Te Arikinui Dame Te Atairangikaahu, who was also a strong supporter and lover of kapa haka performance.

- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf04 at 03 Apr 2017 09:49:44 Processing Time: 18ms