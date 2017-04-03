8:55am Mon 3 April
Thick fog shrouds Auckland as tropical air envelops city

Auckland is waking to a murky start to the day with fog shrouding much of the central city this morning.

Tropical humidity is causing a combination of low cloud, fog and mist to cloak western and inner city suburbs in a thick white blanket.


Traffic authorities say the fog is affecting visibility across the city but so far there have been no major disruptions. Motorists are being warned to turn headlights on and take extra care on the roads.

A cargo truck and bus had crashed on Beach Rd in Parnell, leading to delays for traffic in the area.


Police said the collision happened around 8.10am and had left a lane blocked near the intersection of Beach Rd and Parnell Rise. It was not a serious accident with no reports of injury.

Traffic was flowing slowly across much of the northwestern motorway as motorists heading to work grappled with the trying conditions.

Traffic authorities say the fog is affecting visibility across the city but so far there have been no major disruptions. Photo / Jason Oxenham
This morning's fog is shrouding high rise buildings in downtown Auckland obscuring landmarks such as the Skytower.


Elsewhere it's difficult to see in the distance as the fog shows no sign of clearing with humidity sitting at 94 per cent at 7am. Photo / Jason Oxenham
Elsewhere it's difficult to see in the distance as the fog shows no sign of clearing with humidity sitting at 94 per cent at 7am.


This morning Auckland Airport said no flights had been affected by the conditions with clear skies over Mangere.

Last week there were major disruptions to air travel after sea fog rolled into Wellington Harbour and did not lift until a day later.

- NZ Herald

