8:28am Mon 3 April
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…
Rachel Smalley 's Opinion
Rachel Smalley is a radio host for Newstalk ZB. Listen to her between 5am and 6am every weekday morning.

Rachel Smalley: Being a bit Kiwi about security has potentially lost us two very important artworks

Add a comment

In this country, if you're going to do a "smash and grab" then it's probably on a dairy or a service station and your chief target is cigarettes.

There's been a spate of them in the Far North recently, but over the weekend it happened in the poshest of the posh - the Auckland suburb of Parnell.

And the target? Two Lindauer paintings worth a cool $1-million.

It's like something out of a movie, isn't it?

In the early hours of the morning, a ute crashes through the front of the International Art Centre on Parnell Rd, and the two masterpieces are snatched.

There's no alarm. Nothing.

All that's left is the smashed glass of the street-front gallery, and an empty space where two of our most iconic paintings once hung. Oh, and a ute.

They were going to be auctioned tomorrow night as part of an important and rare exhibition.

And so this ranks as one of our biggest ever art crimes.

The question is - why?

Continued below.

Related Content

They must have been stolen to order. Surely. You can't steal two Lindauers and expect to flog them off easily on the black market. You'd be dobbed in, wouldn't you.

But if they've been stolen to order, who wants them? And why?

And what will they do with them? You can't display them. It would be hard to on-sell them.

You could move them offshore, i guess?

But if you've got the money and expertise to do that, then you probably could have bought them outright - $350,000 to $400,000 each?

What is does reveal, though.....is that we can be a bit Kiwi about this sort of thing, can't we?

That these two paintings hung in the street-front window of an art gallery.....well, that was tempting fate, wasn't it?

Two prized works of huge importance to New Zealand, significant works that are an integral part of this country's art history.....and we hung them in a shop window. No security and no alarm it seems, either.

A man who worked in a bar across the road called police. He said someone had driven into the front of the art gallery across the road and they might want to check it out.

They'd left the ute there, stuck in the shop window, engine still running and escaped in another vehicle.

It's the simplicity of this theft that makes it so galling.

It's just a bit Kiwi.....a little bit "she'll be right" when it comes to security....and now potentially we've lost two very important artworks. That's the greatest tragedy.

- Newstalk ZB

Read more by Rachel Smalley

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW
Rachel Smalley
Rachel Smalley is a radio host for Newstalk ZB. Listen to her between 5am and 6am every weekday morning.

Rachel’s career in journalism is extensive. She has reported from Europe, Africa, Asia and America, covering elections in Britain, the United States, France and New Zealand. She joined Newstalk ZB as host of KPMG Early Edition in 2013 and also works on TVNZ’s Sunday and Q&A current affairs programmes.

Read more by Rachel Smalley

Have your say

1200 characters left

By and large our readers' comments are respectful and courteous. We're sure you'll fit in well.
View commenting guidelines.

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 03 Apr 2017 08:28:43 Processing Time: 15ms