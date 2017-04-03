Serious situation as remnants of deadly ex-tropical cyclone Debbie cross Tasman

Central New Zealand is being warned to prepare for floods as a deluge heads our way. Some parts will get three times April's average rainfall in just 48 hours.

Niwa says the remnants of Tropical Cyclone Debbie are threatening to develop into a serious situation in the next 72 hours.

Rain is already falling across the country but the worst is reserved for coming days.

Forecaster Ben Noll said there were worrisome trends in models projecting huge rainfall and possible flooding across the lower North Island.

For some the #TropicalTorrent may drop 2-3 times the normal rainfall for the entire month of April in just 2-3 days. https://t.co/bkVlkosV13 — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) April 2, 2017

The tail end of the destructive cyclone, which has claimed lives across Queensland and New South Wales, was expected to dump double Wellington's entire average April rainfall in 48 hours.MetService said the worst weather was reserved for Tuesday and Wednesday with heavy falls across central New Zealand. There would also be strong southeasterly winds that could turn into destructive gales.

The bad weather was likely to move on to the South Island on Wednesday and clear on Thursday.

MetService said there was still some uncertainty regarding which areas would get the worst rain and strongest winds.

At this stage Taranaki through to Nelson would have exceptionally heavy rain, while

Manawatu to Nelson would be pounded by strong gales.

There had been no warnings issued at this stage but the forecaster said the impact was likely to be large and people were urged to keep up to date with the latest forecasts and warnings and take precautions.

- NZ Herald