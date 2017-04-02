11:33pm Sun 2 April
Man killed after being "ejected" from vehicle near Warkworth

By Dubby Henry

Police dog finds man after crash on SH1 north of Puhoi. Photo / Google Streetview

A man has been killed after reportedly being thrown from his vehicle in a crash at Pohuehue, north of Puhoi.

St John ambulance services were called to the scene at 8.43pm with reports from the public that a man had crashed and been "ejected" from his vehicle.

Fire services and police were then called to the crash on State Highway 1 between Mahurangi West Rd and Schollum Access Rd. The road was strewn with debris but there was no sign of the driver, a fire services spokesperson said.

After searching for around an hour a police dog found the man near the road. Police spokesman Gareth Thomas said the man was found "unresponsive" but could not confirm whether the man had been alive when he was found.

Three fire appliances were at the scene and fire crews were hosing debris off the road. One lane is now open and stop-go signs are operating.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised. No other vehicle was believed to be involved in the crash.

- NZ Herald

