Quick-thinking member of public foils teen accused of robbing service station in Mangere

A quick-thinking member of the public managed to foil the escape of youth who allegedly robbed a service station in South Auckland today.

Police say two youths entered the BP service station on Bader Dr in Mangere armed with a screwdriver and a knife.

The sole attendant was forced to open the till, with the pair helping themselves to cash and running out of the store, police said.

Two youths aged 15 and 16 were arrested nearby very soon after the crime was reported.

A member of the public caught one of the two accused, and the other was caught with the help of a police dog-handler.

The two youths are being held in custody overnight to appear in the Manukau Youth Court tomorrow morning.

- NZ Herald