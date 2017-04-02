Mum of murdered Lois Tolley: 'I've lost my baby girl'

By Georgina Campbell

Friends of Lois Tolley often sit outside her front door in Upper Hutt hoping she'll open it, hoping a vicious killing that happened nearly three months ago was just a dream.

The 30-year-old was shot at point-blank range in her home just before midnight on December 9, 2016.

No one has been held accountable for the killing.

Her front door is boarded up with memories scribbled on the plywood and mementos scattered on the steps below.

A snow globe with an angel inside reads "we demand justice". A yellow rose and hydrangea sit withered nearby.

Four people were seen jogging from that door in the early hours of December 10.

One of them was heard swearing and yelling out "oh my god, what have we done?"

Cathrine Tolley said it felt like yesterday her daughter was taken from her.

She said an arrest of those responsible would give her little comfort.

"I've lost my baby girl. It's just not going to help me at all, how can it? It's not going to bring her back and that's what I want."

Tolley said she was happy with the police investigation although it had been almost three months since her daughter was killed.

"I'm updated all the time and they inform me of anything that's new."

Tolley said it would be easier if the offenders came forward on their own because while it would not give her closure, it would help others.

"If they chose not to they're going to get caught anyway so it's either now or later but it would be good for the friends and the family and the wider community if they did come forward just to give people some closure."

Tolley said her daughter's friends often took a picture of Lois Tolley with them wherever they go.

"They take her photo with them so she's still going out and being with people even though it's just a photo."

Tolley said people had tattoos in memory of her daughter, had made gardens and ordered car stickers which read "fly high Lois Tolley".

"They [the offenders] didn't just take Lois, they took a part of a lot of people."

Detective Senior Sergeant Glenn Barnett said 20 staff were assigned to Operation Archer.

He said scientists from Environmental Science and Research were also assisting with exhibit information and fingerprint evidence.

Barnett said there was no new information that could be released at this stage.

"We need to be careful to protect the integrity of the investigation."

He said people could be reassured progress was being made.

"There is a lot of information to work through but there are several positive lines of inquiry being followed."

Barnett said police were still appealing for any information about the four people who were seen running from the scene that night.

"We know that one of the four was upset afterwards and we encourage that person to come forward and contact Police in confidence before we get to you", Barnett said.

- Newstalk ZB