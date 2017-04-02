One critical, after car crashes into power pole in Hamilton

Frances Cook is a Wellington based multimedia reporter for the New Zealand Herald.

A personis being rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, after their car collided with a power pole.

The accident happened just after 6pm in Hamilton, on the corner of Killarney Rd and Allen St.

Power lines were downed from the force of impact, and damage to the power pole.

Police, fire and ambulance were all soon on the scene.

Fire service workers cut the patient out of the severely damaged car.

The person was then assessed as status one, and rushed to hospital by ambulance.

It's believed only a single vehicle and single person were involved.

The power company has been called to the scene to assess the damage.

