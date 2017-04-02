SH1B, Hamilton, closed after serious crash

A motorcyclist is in a critical condition after being involved in a crash on the outskirts of Hamilton.

State Highway 1B is now closed as the police serious crash unit investigate.

Police said the road is closed at the intersections of Puketaha Rd and Taylor Rd in Gordonton, Hamilton just before 2pm.

A serious crash near #SH1B Gordonton has CLOSED the road. Detour route in place. #DelayTravel or use Alt route. https://t.co/hTy22JqDpn. ^MF pic.twitter.com/r0BVIze05K — NZTA Waikato/BoP (@NZTAWaiBoP) April 2, 2017

Diversions are in place at Sainsbury Rd and Telephone Rd.

The crash involved a car and a motorbike, with he motorcyclist receiving critical injuries.

The rider has been taken to Waikato Hospital, while the driver of the car was uninjured.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible or delay their travel.

- NZ Herald