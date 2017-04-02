5:16pm Sun 2 April
SH1B, Hamilton, closed after serious crash

Police said the road is closed at the intersections of Puketaha Rd and Taylor Rd in Gordonton, Hamilton just before 2pm. Photo / Google Street View

A motorcyclist is in a critical condition after being involved in a crash on the outskirts of Hamilton.

State Highway 1B is now closed as the police serious crash unit investigate.

Police said the road is closed at the intersections of Puketaha Rd and Taylor Rd in Gordonton, Hamilton just before 2pm.


Diversions are in place at Sainsbury Rd and Telephone Rd.

The crash involved a car and a motorbike, with he motorcyclist receiving critical injuries.

The rider has been taken to Waikato Hospital, while the driver of the car was uninjured.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible or delay their travel.

- NZ Herald

