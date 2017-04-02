NZ's turn for heavy rain this week after Queensland's Cyclone Debbie

Heavy rain is expected across most of New Zealand this week as the weather system that brought Cyclone Debbie to Queensland last week crosses the Tasman.

MetService meteorologist Stephen Glassey says severe rain warnings are certain, with "potential for flooding", when the wet weather hits in the next two days - although the winds won't be anywhere near as bad as the gales that battered Queensland.

"It's a completely different type of weather system, but it comes with lots of moisture from the tropics so it is very likely to bring heavy rain to a lot of places and strong winds as well," he said.

"It is unusual. It's going to be a significant rain event that we don't often see."

The heaviest rain is expected on Tuesday and Wednesday in the Cook Strait area including Taranaki, Horowhenua, Kapiti Coast, Wellington, Wairarapa, Marlborough and Nelson.

There is a "moderate risk" of heavy rain warnings for the rest of the North Island, Buller, the ranges of Westland, and Canterbury north of about Christchurch.

"On Tuesday there is a high risk of severe southeasterly gales in Manawatu, Horowhenua Kapiti Coast, Wellington, Marlborough, Nelson and the north of Buller," the MetService said.

"On Wednesday there is a moderate risk of severe gales in Taranaki, Whanganui and Taihape, and in Buller and Westland."

Glassey said the weather had been generally wetter than average during the second half of March and into April, following a drier than usual summer especially in Northland and on the North Island's east coast.

However, he is tipping fine weather again by next weekend.

"On Friday the low pulls away to the east and there is a really good signal for a ridge of high pressure moving on to the country next weekend."

