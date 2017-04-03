6:46am Mon 3 April
Hawke's Bay man 'shaking' as he claims $2m share of big Lotto jackpot

By Nicki Harper -
Oliver Lock from Clive Four Square sold this weekend's winning lotto ticket. Here he holds the claim receipt and official document package that's been sent to Auckland. Photo/Duncan Brown
A regular Lotto customer of Clive Four Square knew he had won a prize yesterday morning after Saturday's draw.

What he didn't know, however, was that he was in line to pick up $2 million, his share of the $8m jackpot prize that was split between a total of four ticket-holders from around the country.

Shop owner Hong Zhang said the man who held the winning ticket stopped in to check it yesterday morning on his way to work.

"He knew he was a winner - but he thought he might have won $2000 - he didn't know that he had won big."

Ms Zhang said that while the man was there he filled out the documentation to send to Auckland in order to claim his prize.

"He was shaking and it took him a while."

A Lotto player for many years, he had also won a minor prize last year, she added.

Clive Four Square has had other Lotto successes in recent times, with winning second- and third-division tickets sold there on February 28 this year, and a further third-division winner the week before that.

There were no first-division Powerball winners in Saturday night's special Must Be Won draw, so the $8m jackpot rolled down to division two where four players from Clive, Waiheke Island (Oneroa Four Square), Lower Hutt (Masala's and Alicetown Lotto), and Methven (SuperValue) shared the prize.

A Lotto player from Alexandra will also be celebrating after winning $1m with Lotto first division. The winning ticket was sold at Alexandra New World.

Another lucky player from Auckland took home $300,000 after winning Strike Four in the special Strike Must Be Won draw.

The winning Strike ticket was purchased at Countdown Browns Bay.

Last weekend's must-win Strike draw marked the rollout of changes Lotto New Zealand is making to the game.

These included the introduction of a new Lotto division seven for matching three Lotto numbers on one line, bigger Powerball prizes across all divisions, the ability to play Strike on its own, and new dip tickets.

For the new Lotto division seven, players just need to match three winning Lotto numbers on a single line to win a Lotto bonus ticket.

There will also be bigger Powerball prizes in divisions two to seven. The Powerball jackpot will also be able to grow bigger than ever before, up to a $50m Must Be Won.

By Nicki Harper

