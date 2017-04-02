Chloe Swarbrick, Jack McDonald winners in Greens' draft list - but Hayley Holt way down

Green Party candidates Chloe Swarbrick, Jack McDonald and farmer John Hart are the big winners in a draft party list compiled by the party's delegates.

The list largely protects sitting MPs - although David Clendon has dropped to 16th - with big promotions for Marama Davidson (up 12) and transport and health spokeswoman Julie Anne-Genter - who has risen to third place just below the co-leaders.

Newcomers Chloe Swarbrick, who placed third in the Auckland Mayoral contest, and Golriz Ghahraman, an Iranian refugee and human rights lawyer, have ranked within the party's top 15 candidates and within reach of Parliament. Hart, a Wairarapa farmer who has stood for the party before, has also been elevated into the top 15.

Another high-profile candidate, Hayley Holt, is well down in the rankings at 29 and almost certain to miss out on election if her ranking does not change in the final list.

The rankings are based on votes by party delegates and are subject to change. They are used to guide the party's membership, who decide the final placings.

Based on the draft list, the party would have three new MPs after the election if it maintained the same level of support - Swarbrick, McDonald and Hart.



Holt said she had told delegates she was not ready to go into Parliament yet and wanted to finish her Arts degree in history and politics at Auckland University and get more experience with the Green Party first. She would likely aim at 2020 instead.

"I'm obviously keen to run and try to increase the party vote this year, but as for me personally, I'd prefer to have time to finish my degree, get more time in the party and come in with a strong foundation. I've always liked to make sure I've got all my ducks in a row before I make a play."

Continued below.

Related Content Political Roundup: Problems and potential in the Greens Election 2017: What health are the parties in? Isaac Davison: New, young Green women at risk of missing out on Parliament

She had started her degree when she first left school, but put it on hold for snowboarding "as you do when you're young."

The rankings could disappoint some, such as MPs Kennedy Graham and David Clendon who had been moved down the list compared to 2014. Clendon had dropped out of the top 15 - and was the only one who would not get back into Parliament if the Greens returned with the same number of MPs.

Co-leader James Shaw said the list would likely change a bit after the members' voted but it was not usually significant. To get the top 20 in, he estimated it would need 14-16 per cent of the vote.

"There are obviously people who were hoping for higher, and that includes some sitting MPs as well as some of those will have been candidates before."

The party's executive could then change some candidates round if it felt there was a need to adjust it, but only a maximum of two spots either way.

He said Hart would be a valuable addition to the team with his background as a farmer and interest in using technology to monitor and clean up waterways. Hart would be the first farmer MP for the Greens since Jeanette Fitzsimons, who has a smallholding in the Coromandel.

It is Hart's second time standing for the Greens - he has a small organic beef and sheep farm in the Wairarapa, which would be run by his wife and possibly some further help if he made it into Parliament. "It was a really logical decision. The best way to make change is to get into a position to pull the levers."

Swarbrick had sought the selection for Auckland Central but lost to Denise Roche - however, she pipped Roche on the list by one spot - Roche was at 13 and Swarbrick 12. Swarbrick has since been selected to stand in Maungakiekie instead.





GREEN PARTY DRAFT LIST

1.Metiria Turei (same)

2.James Shaw (up 11)

3.Julie Ann Genter (up 5)

4.Marama Davidson (up 12)

5.Eugenie Sage (down 1)

6.Jan Logie (up 4)

7.Gareth Hughes (down 2)

8.Mojo Mathers (up 1)

9.Jack McDonald (up 12)

10.Barry Coates (up 7)

11.Kennedy Graham (down 4)

12.John Hart (up 6)

13.Chloe Swarbrick (new)

14.Denise Roche (same)

15.Golriz Ghahraman (new)

16.David Clendon (down 5)

17.Teanau Tuiono (new)

18.Leilani Tamu (new)

19.Teall Crosse (new)

20.Chris Perley (up 11)

- NZ Herald