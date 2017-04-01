Two dead after microlight crash at Kaka Point in South Island

Two people are dead after a plane crashed in the South Island.

A Civil Aviation Authority spokesman told the NZ Herald that the Rescue Coordination Centre confirmed there were two people on board the microlight plane and both have died as a result of the crash.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority the plane was a Rans S6 microlight.

A Fire Service spokesman said the crash was "halfway between Kaka Point and Owaka, just off the Owaka Highway".

He said the crash site was in a rural area, near Ahuriri Flat.

A St John spokesman said he "believed" two people had died as a result of the crash.

They were called to the scene at 10.10am, sending two ambulances.

A police spokeswoman said they received reports of a crash at Kaka Point at 10.10 this morning, and are currently at the scene.

- NZ Herald