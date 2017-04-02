Elephant gifted by Sri Lanka stopped from flying to New Zealand

An elephant gifted to New Zealand by Sri Lanka has been stopped from leaving after animal activists protested, saying it was cruel to separate the elephant from its family.

The elephant, 6-year-old Nandi, was gifted to then Prime Minister John Key by Sri Lankan president Maithripala Sirisena in Colombo in February last year.

It was expected to be sent to Auckland Zoo, but activists have since argued that Nandi would suffer being separated from her family and by having to adapt to the New Zealand climate.

READ MORE :

• Should NZ accept a gift of a baby elephant?

• Sri Lanka's gift to John Key the elephant in the courtroom

• Confirmed: Sri Lanka's baby elephant gift to NZ accepted

• Mandy Carter: NZ's gift a cruel 'white elephant'

A Sri Lankan court was told by the government that the elephant would not be flown to New Zealand, and a final decision will be made next month.

Omalpe Sobitha, a Buddhist monk who is one of the activists, told AFP taking the elephant away from its family would be a "sin".

He said the calf would not be able to cope with the lower temperatures in New Zealand.

Nandi is the second elephant to be gifted to New Zealand after Anjalee was sent to Auckland Zoo in 2015.

At the time of his meeting with Sirisena, Key said the elephant had gained 700kg and was "loving its life in New Zealand and I am sure its friend will have such a good time as well in New Zealand".

- NZ Herald