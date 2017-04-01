Four Lotto players celebrate $2 million win

Four lucky Lotto players have two million reasons to celebrate after splitting the $8 million prize in tonight's draw.

If you bought a ticket at Oneroa Four Square in Waiheke, Masala's and Alicetown Lotto in Lower Hutt, Clive Four Square, and Methven SuperValue, you may just be in luck.



There were no first division Powerball winners in tonight's special Must Be Won draw, so the $8 million jackpot rolled down to Division Two where four players from Waiheke Island, Lower Hutt, Clive and Methven shared the prize.

A Lotto player from Alexandra will also be celebrating tonight after winning $1 million with Lotto first division. The winning ticket was sold at Alexandra New World.

Another lucky player from Auckland took home $300,000 after winning Strike Four in tonight's special Strike Must Be Won draw.

The winning Strike ticket was purchased at Countdown Browns Bay.

Changes to Lotto, Powerball and Strike have seen more winners and bigger Powerball prizes added.

Tonight's draws welcomed in the improvements, which will come into play from Sunday.

- NZ Herald