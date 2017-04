A 20-year-old man has drowned at Parnell Baths in Auckland.

St John paramedics tried to revive him at the scene on Judges Bay Rd but were unsuccessful.

Spokesmen for both the police and fire service confirmed police and fire fighters also responded to the incident just after 7pm.

"It was a stressful and upsetting time for the friends at the scene and police were called to assist," the police spokesman said.

The death has been referred to the coroner.

