Otago Uni's Hyde St Party: 10 arrests, but police generally happy

Otago University's famous annual party has resulted in 10 arrests, but authorities are generally happy after this year's event.

Inspector Shona Low, of Dunedin, said today's Hyde Street Party had passed with only a few incidents of note for police.

"Ten people were arrested, mainly for trespass and disorderly behaviour,'' she said.

Up to 3600 students were out in force at the event, which started early this morning and finished at 6pm.

The party is hosted by Otago University's student association and sees thousands of students dress up in creative and colourful costumes.

Additional police staff were put on to meet extra demand and for reassurance.

Low said authorities had worked closely with the Otago University Students' Association as well as the university itself.

"Part of this preparation included ensuring students received advice around staying safe,'' she said.

"The general behaviour was good and it was a positive time for those attending.

"It was a well-run event and OUSA should be commended for the effort it put in to organising the party.''

- NZ Herald