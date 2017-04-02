Big-hearted Kiwis throw open doors for Lions fans after accommodation prices soar

Russell Blackstock is a senior reporter at the Weekend Herald and Herald on Sunday.

Offers of free rooms for Lions supporters are flooding in as anger mounts over surging accommodation prices.

Almost 300 people have come forward with offers for visiting fans on an Adopt a Lions Fan Facebook page launched by Greymouth man Adam Gilshnan.

Some New Zealand-bound supporters are facing huge spikes in accommodation prices, including one motel seeking a nightly rate seven times its normal charge.

A Weekend Herald investigation yesterday revealed Lower Hutt motel, Fernhill Motor Lodge, is charging $1000 a night at the time the city hosts the second test, compared with a regular rate of $135. The Quadrant Hotel in the Auckland CBD is seeking $1125 on the night of the first test, more than three times its room rate the following week.

Gilshnan said his Facebook page had "gone crazy" in the past few days with hundreds of Kiwis coming forward to help.

"I've been overwhelmed by the generosity," Gilshnan told Newstalk ZB. "Faced with prices like this, visiting fans have been throwing their hands in the air and saying 'what do we do now?'.

"Fans who are struggling for accommodation are now getting in touch with these people."

Karen Wishnosky has offered to host fans at her parents' farm at Manawatu. They were welcome to park a campervan up in a paddock for nothing, she said.

"Supporters from Scotland, England, Ireland and Wales have already been in touch," she said. "I understand some people want to make a buck but overcharging is not the Kiwi way.

"Four people have already confirmed they are coming and another seven or eight are getting back to me. We are a two-hour drive from Wellington and we have a nice rural setting."

People from Rotorua, Tauranga and Hamilton are among the hundreds of Kiwis opening their doors.

Deanna Raytcheff has a room in the capital going free.

"We have a bar with a good fridge which could have some colds beers in if you are lucky," she posted. "Also have a comfortable couch in the lounge. Bus stop to town is 2 minutes away. I am also going to Hurricanes game.

"There is an exercise [bike] in garage if you need to cycle off some alcohol lol."

Robyn Winder has offered her front lawn in Hamilton for campervans for the Chiefs game.

"Have three boys from Wales and two boys from London who have taken it up," she said. "It's a great idea. I'm just 15 minutes walk from the stadium."

A few Lions fans are shocked at New Zealand accommodation prices at the time of the tour.

English supporter Paul Luckett will be here from Coventry with his son, but says he's struggling to find somewhere to stay for the Wellington test.

"I couldn't pay those prices, they are a rip-off," he told Newstalk ZB. "Tickets for the games are extortionate online too."

Consumer New Zealand chief executive Suzanne Chetwin said despite it not being a "very moral" thing to do, accommodation providers could charge the prices they wanted as long as they provided the service they said they were going to.

Demand for homes, apartments and even spare rooms is also through the roof during the tour, with 2500 guest arrivals from the UK already booked through Airbnb by February this year.

That is more than 40 times more bookings from the UK than the same period last year.

Some Auckland homes near Eden Park are being offered for more than $1000 a night during the tour, while a few single bedrooms, with access to shared facilities within the house, are available for over the $200 mark.

