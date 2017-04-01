Crash in Greenlane causing long delays in Auckland

CRASH: #SH1 on the Greenlane southbound off-ramp. The lane is blocked. #ExpectDelays or consider delaying your journey. ^EL pic.twitter.com/mDjEoGOpuk — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) April 1, 2017

A crash in Auckland's Greenlane is causing traffic delays this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to a crash on the State Highway 1 Greenlane offramp, southbound, about 1pm.

Four vehicles were involved in the crash, the Fire Service said.

St John said one person suffered moderate injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The lane is blocked as a result and motorists in the area are being urged to find an alternative route or expect long delays.

The NZ Transport Agency said: "There are queues in both directions. Please consider avoiding the area.''

- NZ Herald