2:57pm Sat 1 April
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Crash in Greenlane causing long delays in Auckland

A crash in Greenlane is causing delays. Photo / NZTA
A crash in Greenlane is causing delays. Photo / NZTA


A crash in Auckland's Greenlane is causing traffic delays this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to a crash on the State Highway 1 Greenlane offramp, southbound, about 1pm.

Four vehicles were involved in the crash, the Fire Service said.

St John said one person suffered moderate injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The lane is blocked as a result and motorists in the area are being urged to find an alternative route or expect long delays.

The NZ Transport Agency said: "There are queues in both directions. Please consider avoiding the area.''

- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 01 Apr 2017 14:57:44 Processing Time: 54ms