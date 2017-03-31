April fools! Zipline ride from One Tree Hill a flight of fancy

If you thought a half-price deal to zipline 800m off the peak of One Tree Hill was too good to be true - well, you were right.

In the cheeky spirit of April Fool's Day, a big thank you to all readers from the team at GrabOne and The New Zealand Herald for being good sports with today's fun story.

A playful scoop this morning reported Auckland's most iconic volcanic cone was to receive a makeover - with a high-flying zipline to be erected on One Tree Hill - and adventure firm AJ Hackett Bungy Auckland receiving resource consent to start building the new tourist attraction.

The wild ride would apparently let tourists and thrill-seekers whizz down the side of Maungakiekie at barely-believable speeds of more than 190km/h, passing over Cornwall Park before coming to rest in a paddock, 800m from the volcano's summit.

By midday today more than 3000 had clicked on the web link and more than 300 people had attempted to purchase the deal.

For those who didn't instantly twig, there was a bit of a clue in the story, with comment from a supposed AJ Hackett Bungy Auckland spokeswoman "April Fuller".

NZME's deal site GrabOne was also in on the joke with opening day tickets to the new zipline - at the half-price rate of $35.

- NZ Herald