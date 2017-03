By - Bay of Plenty Times

The police dive squad will search Kaituna River, near Maketu this morning after a car was found submerged.

At 11.03 last night police responded to reports of a crash on Ford Rd, where a car was found in the water.

A police spokeswoman said police were unable to confirm if anyone had been in the vehicle.

The dive squad has been called in and would search for any survivors in the river this morning.