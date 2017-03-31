Statistics House collapse in Kaikoura Earthquake 'could have caused fatalities'

Frances Cook is a Wellington based multimedia reporter for the New Zealand Herald.

The partial collapse of Statistics House in November's Kaikoura earthquake has been blasted as "unacceptable", with building codes now set for review.

Several buildings in Wellington faced major damage in the quake, but Statistics House was particularly serious, due to the pancaking of two floors in the building.

The results of Government review have just been released.

Building and Construction Minister Nick Smith said the damage at Statistics House could have killed people, and that was unacceptable.

"This quake was large and unusually long, but a modern building like Statistics House should not have had life-threatening structural damage.

"We need to follow up on similarly designed buildings through councils and engineering companies, so that where it is a problem, it can be rectified.

"This has already been done in respect of Wellington as a consequence of the preliminary findings in Statistics House but now needs to be followed up elsewhere."

Smith said the Concrete Structures Standard would need amending, to ensure even new buildings were ready to withstand long earthquakes.

MBIE has been instructed to look at whether additional powers are needed in the Building Act, to allow them to force building owners to address serious technical problems.

The Earthquake Actions Standard would also need review.

"A compounding factor was the geological basin effects that are not well understood, but which have also been observed in other earthquakes internationally," Smith said.

"This is an area of seismic science that needs further research, particularly in respect of Wellington."

Government Statistician Liz MacPherson said she hoped the investigation prevented future failures of this kind.

She added that it drove home the need for independent technical advice.

"I remain forever grateful that the quake struck after midnight when no one was in Statistics House.

"It is my hope that Centreport and their insurers can now accelerate decisions regarding the future of Statistics House.

"Staff who worked in the building are keen to know what's going to happen."

Centreport chief executive Derek Nind said the report gave some "much-needed answers".

However, they still hadn't made a decision on the future of Statistics House, as they were waiting for the engineers and insurers to complete their work.

Work was also being done to assess the future of the nearby BNZ Building, Customs House, and Shed 39.

