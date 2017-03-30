1:42pm Fri 31 March
Kiri Gillespie
Kiri is a digital journalist for bayofplentytimes.co.nz.

Car engulfed in fireball on Kaimai Range

A man has captured the moment a car engine is engulfed in flames on the Kaimai Range with his cell phone.

Josh Leopold shared the video of the fiery scene on Facebook after travelling past it this morning.

Fire communications shift manager Megan Ruru said the Greerton brigade were called to the fire about 9.20am. When they arrived it was "well involved".

Police assisted with traffic management while firefighters took control of the blaze, she said.

Ms Ruru said no other vehicles were involved and no one was hurt.

