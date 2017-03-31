Hello sunshine but not for long as rain linked to Debbie sets her sights on New Zealand

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

There's a welcome reprieve in the weather this weekend but it's set to be short-lived as heavy rain linked to a former tropical cyclone is set to unleash a deluge across the country next week.

After a week of weather chaos including flash floods, thunderstorms and fog, the North Island is finally in store for a fine Saturday as daylight saving comes to an end.

But the MetService is warning it's not going to last, as skies pack up in the west on Sunday and patchy rain and drizzle return.

At the same time rain in the far south of the South Island would move up the island bringing scattered falls east of the alps on Sunday.

Lots of wet weather for the lower South Island. This continues for a while as the moisture feeds in from the Tasman Sea. ^Lisa pic.twitter.com/ID4xELidoo — MetService (@MetService) March 30, 2017

MetService forecaster Peter Little said all eyes would be on a mass of tropical moisture associated with former Cyclone Debbie, which was expected to be drawn over northern and central New Zealand next week.

Trend toward significant #rain event next week from remnants of #Debbie While placement may (will) change, signal is there. pic.twitter.com/R0mtI8DxBK — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) March 30, 2017

The already-sodden north which has weathered three major storms during the past few weeks was set for yet another drenching.

"Although Debbie is no longer a Tropical Cyclone, and is not expected to cross the Tasman, warm and moist tropical air will likely spread onto New Zealand ahead of a frontal system early next week.

"This injection of extra moisture will increase the potential for heavy rain and localised downpours over parts of central and northern New Zealand, which are still sodden from recent heavy rain," said Little.

- NZ Herald