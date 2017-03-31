Exclusive: Another shadow cast over accuracy of Nicky Hager and Jon Stephenson book

Another shadow has been cast over the accuracy of Nicky Hager and Jon Stephenson's book Hit & Run.

It concerns a photograph in the book where the authors say a recently graduated teacher, who they name as simply Islamuddin, was shot.

He died from bullet wounds rather than shrapnel from helicopter weapons that allegedly killed most of the six civilians.

The photo shows spent weapon cartridges, and suggests they were found at the scene and infers that's where NZ Special Air Service (SAS) snipers were located during the raid.

But a weapons expert, asked by NZME to identify the cartridges, said they couldn't possibly have been fired by SAS troops as they are issued with weapons that fire bullets half the size of the cartridge cases.

"I would say they're from a large-calibre cannon, from an Apache helicopter," Richard Munt from Serious Shooters in Auckland said.

"They're not from a shoulder-fired firearm, they would be almost impossible to fire without injury to the shooter. They are large, they're an anti tank weapon."

Mr Munt's claims may give some weight to the argument of Government support partner Peter Dunne over his colleagues' reluctance to call an inquiry into whether civilians were killed.

"What if the Defence Force's rebuttal is correct as far as it goes, and the SAS was not involved in the attacks, and the video footage also confirms that, but shows that another force, the Americans, were more explicitly involved than has been indicated to date.

"Does New Zealand want to be the source of exposing that right now, given the unpredictability of the current administration?" Dunne asks.

Jon Stephenson did not return calls for comment last night.

Earlier this week, both the NZDF and the authors of Hit & Run were told by villagers said to have been on the receiving end of the deadly attack that they got the location and names of the villages wrong.

Hit & Run claimed the SAS carried out a raid in August 2010 on the villages of Naik and Khak Khuday Dad, which killed six civilians and injured 15.

The NZDF said the NZSAS had never operated in those villages but instead carried out a raid on nearby Tirgiran Village 2km away.

